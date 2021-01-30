Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Grows By 257.1%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 172,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 685,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 333,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 154,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

