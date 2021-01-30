Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Rises By 353.7%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.