Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Rises By 434.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $129,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

