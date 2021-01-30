Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rises By 575.0%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.