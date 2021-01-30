Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Rises By 2,900.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PKTX stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.