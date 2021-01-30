Short Interest in Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Rises By 200.0%

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QEPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Q.E.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.16.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

