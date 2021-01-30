Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Drops By 98.0%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.