Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 90.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

RNLSY remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Friday. 37,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

