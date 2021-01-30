Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 89.9%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sharp alerts:

OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,195. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.