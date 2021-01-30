Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Declines By 70.5%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 730.91 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

