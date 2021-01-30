Short Interest in Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Drops By 76.9%

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUNC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Suncast Solar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

