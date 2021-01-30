Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Rises By 133.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.15. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.