Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Grows By 1,533.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

TLTZY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

