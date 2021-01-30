Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declines By 76.9%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period.

NYSE GDL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

