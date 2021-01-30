Short Interest in TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Decreases By 91.0%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVEN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,366. TheMaven has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

