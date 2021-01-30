Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 1,111.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 1,111.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VTHR stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44.

