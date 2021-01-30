Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Decreases By 59.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $83.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.

