Short Interest in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Drops By 93.8%

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IID. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IID traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 103,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

