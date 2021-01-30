Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Drops By 69.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DGRW opened at $53.02 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.