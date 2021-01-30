SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis Sells 600 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $19,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

