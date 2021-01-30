Sidoti Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sidoti currently has $20.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $481.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

