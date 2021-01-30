Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SIFY stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

