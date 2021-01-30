Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.24.

SBNY opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $167.53.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

