Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of SLGN opened at $36.43 on Friday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

