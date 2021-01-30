Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%. Silicom updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. Silicom has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

