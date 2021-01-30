Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $548,600.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SILK opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 174.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

