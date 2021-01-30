Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

WAF stock opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.89.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

