Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Trading Up 36.4%

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) shares traded up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 325,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 120,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$97.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

About Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

