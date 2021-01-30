Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Trading 18.1% Higher

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)’s stock price traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85. 127,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 52,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market cap of C$31.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

