Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

