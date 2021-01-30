Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,106 Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JIH opened at $12.77 on Friday. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Juniper Industrial Profile

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

