Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 411 Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

