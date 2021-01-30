Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

