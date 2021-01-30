Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

