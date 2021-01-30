Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

