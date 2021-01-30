SimpliFi Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. 8,315,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

