SimpliFi Inc. Sells 17,231 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

SimpliFi Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 10.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.