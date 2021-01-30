Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

SMSMY stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

