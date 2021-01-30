Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.