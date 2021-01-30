Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 464.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $40.79 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000.

