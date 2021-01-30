Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $93.10, but opened at $89.50. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 359,185 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £93,000 ($121,505.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,103,065 shares of company stock worth $289,988,110.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The company has a market cap of £999.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

