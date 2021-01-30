Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of SIX opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 164.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

