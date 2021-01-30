Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 3,067,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,632,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

