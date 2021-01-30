Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.