Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKPI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sky Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

