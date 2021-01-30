Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $225.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $188.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.