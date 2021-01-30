Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $188.87 and last traded at $181.40, with a volume of 79860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.79.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,625,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

