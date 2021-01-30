SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.15

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 452220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLM by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

