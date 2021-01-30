SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of SLM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

