SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62.

Shares of SLM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

